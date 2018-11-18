Bitetto skated 10:33 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Kings, recording one shot on goal, a hit and a blocked shot.

This was just Bitetto's eighth time in the lineup this season, as he typically watches from the press box most nights as a healthy scratch. He continues to battle Matt Irwin for a spot on the Preds' third defensive pairing, giving him little to no fantasy value in most formats.