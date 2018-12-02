Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Watching from press box
Bitetto sat out Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks -- the fourth consecutive game he has served as a healthy scratch.
Bitetto is essentially the team's seventh defenseman, having notched just three assists in 11 games this season. For the foreseeable future, he will continue to battle Matt Irwin for a spot on the Preds' third defensive pairing alongside Yannick Weber.
