Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Watching from press box
Bitetto was a healthy scratch for the fifth consecutive game Saturday against the Penguins.
Bitetto has now played in just five of 16 games this season, as the Preds have a surplus of healthy blueliners at the moment. With Yannick Weber and Matt Irwin currently the defenders of choice for the third pairing, this leaves Bitetto as the odd man out most nights. Once Ryan Ellis comes back from an knee injury sometime in January, Bitetto will surely be optioned back to AHL Milwaukee, if not sooner. He should not be on your fantasy roster right now.
