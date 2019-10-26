Predators' Anthony Richard: Rises to big club
The Predators recalled Richard from AHL Milwaukee on Saturday.
With Filip Forsberg (lower body) still on the mend, Richard has a good chance to crack the lineup immediately Saturday against the Lightning. He's expected to slot onto the fourth line for his second career NHL game. The 22-year-old only has two points through seven AHL games this year, so his fantasy upside is low with limited minutes on tap.
