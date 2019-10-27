Predators' Anthony Richard: Sent back to AHL
The Predators re-assigned Richard to AHL Milwaukee on Sunday.
The 22-year-old got one game with the big club in his time, accumulating two shots and was a minus-1 in the contest. His demotion is likely a good sign regarding the health of Matt Duchene (lower body) and Filip Forsburg (lower body). Richard had 47 point in 73 AHL games last campaign for the Admirals.
