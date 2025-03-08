Roest (undisclosed) made his season debut for WHL Everett on Friday versus Tri-City, indicating he has been activated from non-roster injured reserve and assigned to the junior club.

Roest scored a goal on seven shots and won 14 of 28 faceoffs in the contest. He's currently an overager in the junior ranks, and the sixth-round pick from 2021 is likely to head to AHL Milwaukee once his junior season is done. Given how much development time he lost in 2024-25, he is at least a couple of years away from being considered for NHL duty.