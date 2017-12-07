Watson recorded an assist, three shots on goal and five PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

Watson's season got off to a rough start with just two points in his first 19 games, followed by a two-game suspension in late November for boarding Colorado's Dominic Toninato. However, the 26-year-old winger has been showing signs of life since returning to the lineup with three points in his last seven games. Watson still doesn't possess much by way of fantasy value skating on the Preds' fourth line, but his game does seem to be pointing in the right direction at the moment. He's worth monitoring in deeper formats.