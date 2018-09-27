Watson (suspension) had his appeal hearing Wednesday and will await the ruling of a neutral arbitrator regarding his 27-game ban, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Watson is hoping to shorten the length of his ban which is the result of a misdemeanor domestic assault charge to which he pleaded no contest. Even if the suspension is cut by a couple games, the winger won't be in action for Opening Night against the Rangers on Oct. 4.

