Predators' Austin Watson: Begins new deal with career night
Watson scored twice and added a pair of assists in Thursday's 6-5 loss to Calgary.
On the same day he signed a three-year contract extension, Watson enjoyed the first four-point game of his NHL career. He had entered the night with just a goal and an assist through his first 12 games this season but ended up figuring in on all but one of Nashville's goals. It made for a nice story to be sure, but Watson has never reached 20 points in a season and has topped seven goals only once, so don't expect Thursday's performance to be a sign of things to come.
More News
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Inks new extension•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Ready to go Saturday•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Game-time decision•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Seeing bottom-six minutes•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Hit machine tickles twine•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Tallies two helpers in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.