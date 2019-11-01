Watson scored twice and added a pair of assists in Thursday's 6-5 loss to Calgary.

On the same day he signed a three-year contract extension, Watson enjoyed the first four-point game of his NHL career. He had entered the night with just a goal and an assist through his first 12 games this season but ended up figuring in on all but one of Nashville's goals. It made for a nice story to be sure, but Watson has never reached 20 points in a season and has topped seven goals only once, so don't expect Thursday's performance to be a sign of things to come.