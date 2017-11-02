Predators' Austin Watson: Can't crack scoresheet
Watson extended his current scoring drought to six games during Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Sharks.
Watson has been playing mostly on the Preds' third line this season alongside Craig Smith and Calle Jarnkrok. He scored just 17 points (5 goals, 12 assists) in 77 games last season, and with just a single goal to his credit in the current campaign, hasn't done much to suggest he will surpass those totals this year. For fantasy purposes, steer clear.
