Watson -- who ended up filling for salary arbitration -- is seeking $1.4 million, whereas the Predators have proposed an offer of $700,000, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

We suspect an arbitrator will ultimately grant Watson a salary that comes in less than his $1.4 million ask, but higher than the $700,000 the Preds wish to provide. The Michigan native largely avoided the AHL this past season and proceeded to put up five goals, 12 assists and 99 PIM in 77 games for the parent club during the regular season. Watson also held his own during the postseason, as he averaged 13:40 of ice time and skated to a plus-3 rating with nine points over 22 grueling contests.