Predators' Austin Watson: Could return this weekend
Watson (upper body) could rejoin the lineup during the weekend, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Watson can thus be ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Sharks, but his potential availability this weekend is a good sign. More clarity on his status should arise closer to Saturday's matchup against the Sabres, but it doesn't carry much weight from a fantasy standpoint given his 16 points (12 goals, four assists) through 71 games this season.
