Watson scored a goal on two shots, dished five hits and added two PIM in Friday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Watson's second-period tally was a deflection of Mattias Ekholm's long-range shot. It also produced the final score. Watson is up to four goals, nine points, 57 hits and 20 PIM in 25 games. At his current scoring pace, he'd easily shatter the career-high 19 points he had in 2017-18.