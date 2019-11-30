Predators' Austin Watson: Deposits fourth goal
Watson scored a goal on two shots, dished five hits and added two PIM in Friday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.
Watson's second-period tally was a deflection of Mattias Ekholm's long-range shot. It also produced the final score. Watson is up to four goals, nine points, 57 hits and 20 PIM in 25 games. At his current scoring pace, he'd easily shatter the career-high 19 points he had in 2017-18.
More News
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Pockets pair of assists•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Not contributing offensively•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Begins new deal with career night•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Inks new extension•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Ready to go Saturday•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Game-time decision•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.