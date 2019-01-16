Predators' Austin Watson: Dishes assist, punches
Watson recorded an assist and five penalty minutes during Tuesday's 7-2 rout over the Capitals.
Watson has dropped the gloves in consecutive games, while the helper brings him to six goals and nine points in 30 games which significantly limits his fantasy value.
