Watson posted an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Watson had the secondary helper on Yakov Trenin's insurance tally in the third period. Watson hadn't been on the scoresheet in five games, and recently spent a pair of games in the press box before Colton Sissons suffered a lower-body injury. The 27-year-old forward has amassed 12 points, 92 hits and 44 PIM in 38 contests this season.