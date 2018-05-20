Watson registered a career-high 17 points in 77 regular-season games in 2017-18, along with eight points in 13 games during the playoffs.

Watson really stepped up his game this season, and despite playing mostly in a bottom-six role, was a team leader in several peripheral stat categories including hits (187), PIM (123) and blocked shots (78, best among Nashville forwards). Watson even spent some time on the top line during the playoffs alongside Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen, which is a testament to the confidence the Preds' coaching staff has in him. Look for Watson to take a further step forward next season.