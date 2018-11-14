Watson (suspension) has served his 18-game ban and is eligible to suit up versus the Coyotes on Thursday.

Where Watson fits into the lineup out the gate is unclear, but given the struggles of Kevin Fiala to start the season, the 26-year-old Watson could be in line for a top-six role. Last year, the winger came just one point shy of the 20-point mark while setting career highs in goals (14), points (19) and shots (96).