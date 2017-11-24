Watson (suspension) is once again available to suit up for the Predators after serving out his two-game ban.

While Watson may be eligible for Friday's clash with St. Louis, there is not guarantee the team will re-insert him into the lineup. If the winger is a healthy scratch, it will likely be temporary considering he provides grit and toughness as a bottom-six role player.

