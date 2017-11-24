Predators' Austin Watson: Eligible to return
Watson (suspension) is once again available to suit up for the Predators after serving out his two-game ban.
While Watson may be eligible for Friday's clash with St. Louis, there is not guarantee the team will re-insert him into the lineup. If the winger is a healthy scratch, it will likely be temporary considering he provides grit and toughness as a bottom-six role player.
More News
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Receives two-game suspension•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Tagged for 15 PIM on Saturday•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Can't crack scoresheet•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Last season's struggles carrying over•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Puts pen to paper•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Contract demands tough for Preds to stomach•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...