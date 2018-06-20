Watson was arrested for domestic assault Saturday evening, and the Predators forward has a corresponding court date set for June 28, the Tennessean reports.

The Predators released the following statement Wednesday regarding Watson, who is reportedly free on a $4,500 bond: "We are aware of the incident involving Austin Watson on Saturday night. We are still gathering facts and it is not appropriate for us to comment further at this time, but this is a matter that we are taking very seriously and will cooperate fully with the investigation by law enforcement. The Nashville Predators have and will continue to stand side by side with AMEND (sic) in the fight to end violence against women."