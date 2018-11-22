Predators' Austin Watson: First goal of season
Watson scored his first goal of the season in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.
Now with three points in four games following an 18-game suspension, Watson looks intent on making up for lost time. He is playing mainly on the Preds' third line with Nick Bonino and Colton Sissons, but is averaging a healthy 14:35 in ice time and is very quietly moving up the fantasy rankings. He's worth an add right now in deeper formats.
More News
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Garners helper•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Eligible to return•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Suspension reduced to 18 games•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Awaiting arbitrator ruling•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Appeal hearing date set•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Handed 27-game ban•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...