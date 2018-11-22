Watson scored his first goal of the season in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Now with three points in four games following an 18-game suspension, Watson looks intent on making up for lost time. He is playing mainly on the Preds' third line with Nick Bonino and Colton Sissons, but is averaging a healthy 14:35 in ice time and is very quietly moving up the fantasy rankings. He's worth an add right now in deeper formats.