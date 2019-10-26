Predators' Austin Watson: Game-time decision
Watson (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Saturday against Tampa Bay, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Head coach Peter Laviolette stopped short of ruling Watson out, so it remains to be seen what Nashville's lineup will look like when it clashes with the Lightning. If Watson can't go, expect Anthony Richard to skate in his place.
More News
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Seeing bottom-six minutes•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Hit machine tickles twine•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Tallies two helpers in win•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: In lineup Tuesday•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Recalled to NHL•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Scores twice in minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.