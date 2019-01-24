Watson picked up an assist against the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Watson has points in three consecutive games and appears to have shaken off his month-long slump, in which he was held off the scoresheet in 16 straight outings. With the points once again piling up, the winger could challenge for an increased role in the top six, though the impending return of Kyle Turris (lower body) could hurt Watson's chances of getting more ice time.

