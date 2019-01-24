Predators' Austin Watson: Garners helper
Watson picked up an assist against the Golden Knights on Wednesday.
Watson has points in three consecutive games and appears to have shaken off his month-long slump, in which he was held off the scoresheet in 16 straight outings. With the points once again piling up, the winger could challenge for an increased role in the top six, though the impending return of Kyle Turris (lower body) could hurt Watson's chances of getting more ice time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...