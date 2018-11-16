Predators' Austin Watson: Garners helper
Watson notched an assist versus Arizona on Thursday, his first game back following an 18-game suspension.
Even with the missed outings due to his ban, Watson could challenge for the 20-point mark this season -- something he came just one tally shy of reaching last year. The winger is currently slotted into the third line, but could get a look on the top unit with Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen down the road, which would provide a significant boost to his fantasy value.
