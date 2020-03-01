Predators' Austin Watson: Getting zero ice time
Watson served as a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game Saturday against the Avalanche.
Watson is clearly the odd man out in the Preds' forward corps these days, having watched from the press box for 10 of the team's past 22 games. His fantasy value is about as close to zero as it can possibly get.
More News
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Riding pine•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Goal and fight Sunday•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Earns assist Saturday•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Scoring despite fourth-line role•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Deposits fourth goal•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Pockets pair of assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.