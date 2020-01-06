Watson scored a goal on two shots, dished three hits and served a fighting major in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Watson fought Nicolas Deslauriers just three seconds into the game. The first period ended better for Watson as his sixth goal of the season tied the game at one. The pesky winger now has 13 points, 95 hits, 49 PIM and 43 shots on goal through 39 contests this season.