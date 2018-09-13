Predators' Austin Watson: Handed 27-game ban
The NHL has suspended Watson for 27 games for unacceptable off-ice conduct, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Watson reportedly got into a physical altercation with his domestic partner, which has been investigated by the league and also included an in-person hearing. He will not be eligible to rejoin the Predators until Dec. 3 against the Sabres as a result. However, according to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press, the NHLPA will file an appeal in an attempt to have his suspension length reduced.
