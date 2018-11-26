Watson scored three goals Sunday in a 5-2 win over the Ducks.

It's Nashville's fourth hat trick of the year and it needed just 24 games to achieve it. One of Watson's goals Sunday came with the man advantage. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old now has four goals and six points in six games this season. The Predators' forward missed time earlier in the year serving a suspension, sitting out 18 games for his role in a domestic assault charge.