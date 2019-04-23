Watson scored a goal on four shots and dished out 14 hits in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Stars in Monday's Game 6.

Watson was a physical force of nature, scoring the opening goal and then running rampant with the lofty hit totals. Watson produced 16 points and 109 hits in 37 regular-season appearances, and has added a goal and a helper along with (32) hits in six postseason outings. A 14-hit game has only happened five times in the regular season since 2005-06, although the record for hits in a playoff game belongs to Brenden Morrow, who tossed 19 checks on May 4, 2008.