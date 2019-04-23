Predators' Austin Watson: Hit machine tickles twine
Watson scored a goal on four shots and dished out 14 hits in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Stars in Monday's Game 6.
Watson was a physical force of nature, scoring the opening goal and then running rampant with the lofty hit totals. Watson produced 16 points and 109 hits in 37 regular-season appearances, and has added a goal and a helper along with (32) hits in six postseason outings. A 14-hit game has only happened five times in the regular season since 2005-06, although the record for hits in a playoff game belongs to Brenden Morrow, who tossed 19 checks on May 4, 2008.
More News
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Tallies two helpers in win•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: In lineup Tuesday•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Recalled to NHL•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Scores twice in minors•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: On conditioning assignment•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Might see time in minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...