Predators' Austin Watson: In lineup Tuesday
Watson -- who was recalled from a conditioning stint Sunday -- will play in Tuesday's game against the Sabres.
Watson missed extended time following a suspension for substance abuse and required some time in the minors to get back into game shape. Now ready to go, the fifth-year winger will attempt to pick up where he left off, having notched four points over three games prior to the suspension.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...