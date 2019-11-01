Watson agreed on a three-year, $4.5 million extension with the Predators on Thursday.

While Watson is in the midst of a solid game Thursday against the Flames -- he has a goal and an assist -- the team officially announced his new contract extension. The 28-year-old has spent his entire career with the Predators since he was drafted with the 18th overall pick in the 2010 Draft, and has 67 points in 266 games to this point in his career. From a fantasy perspective, the deal won't change much other than solidifying Watson as a depth forward with the team for the next three seasons.