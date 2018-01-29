Predators' Austin Watson: Lacking scoring punch this season
Watson entered the All-Star break riding a lengthy scoring slump, held pointless in 18 of his past 19 games.
Now with just seven points in 45 games, Watson will need a big second half if he hopes to surpass the 17 points he posted last season. Still playing primarily on the Preds' fourth line, Watson currently leads the Preds in PIM (82) and is second in hits (121). Accordingly, his fantasy value remains confined to any format that rewards for those stat categories.
