Predators' Austin Watson: Last season's struggles carrying over
Watson has zero points and just one shot on goal through four games this season.
It remains very difficult to recommend Watson as a fantasy option outside of very deep formats. After being a standout performer three seasons ago at AHL Milwaukee (44 points in 76 games), Watson has not been able to carry that success over to the NHL level. He continues to see most of his minutes (12:25) playing on the fourth line with the likes of Colton Sissons and Cody McLeod. Buyer beware.
More News
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Puts pen to paper•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Contract demands tough for Preds to stomach•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Files for arbitration•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Records assist for third time in series•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Scores twice in Game 6 win•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Lights lamp for first playoff goal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...