Watson has zero points and just one shot on goal through four games this season.

It remains very difficult to recommend Watson as a fantasy option outside of very deep formats. After being a standout performer three seasons ago at AHL Milwaukee (44 points in 76 games), Watson has not been able to carry that success over to the NHL level. He continues to see most of his minutes (12:25) playing on the fourth line with the likes of Colton Sissons and Cody McLeod. Buyer beware.