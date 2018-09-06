The NHL's investigation into a legal matter directly involving Watson is complete, according to deputy commissioner Bill Daly, Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports, adding that the league will decide on disciplinary actions for the forward ahead of Predators training camp.

Watson pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor domestic assault charge in late July. A witness reportedly saw the Predators winger "swat" his girlfriend outside of a gas station, and the victim had expressed concern that the incident would damage Watson's career in the NHL. Watson was freed on a $4,500 bond June 20.