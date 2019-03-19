Watson is set to rejoin the Preds at practice Wednesday and could be headed for a conditioning assignment with AHL Milwaukee, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.

Watson was recently reinstated by the league, but considering he hasn't played since Jan. 23, a stint in the minors could help him get back up to game speed. Once he gets his legs back under him, the winger could contribute in a bottom-six role heading into the playoffs.