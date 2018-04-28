Predators' Austin Watson: Missing from bench in second frame
Watson (undisclosed) wasn't on the bench in the second period of Game 1 against the Jets on Friday, Kristopher Martel of Fox Sports Tennessee reports.
The third-line winger had 14 goals and five assists in 76 regular-season games, but he has elevated his play in the postseason. Watson racked up four goals and seven points in six games against the Avalanche during the conference quarterfinals, but he didn't let that get in the way of dishing out 18 hits as well. The 27-year-old's injury could be linked to missing morning practice Friday for maintenance reasons.
