Watson saw ice time of just 9:56 Saturday against the Blackhawks, and was held off the scoresheet for the 16th time in 19 games this season.

Watson is currently averaging a full two minutes less in TOI compared to last season (12:33 vs. 14:30) which does not bode well for his point production. Now with just six points on the season, the fourth-liner finished could finish below the 20-point mark this season given his current pace.