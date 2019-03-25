Predators' Austin Watson: On conditioning assignment
Watson was sent to AHL Milwaukee for a conditioning assignment Monday.
Watson and Miikka Salomaki (upper body) will try to play themselves into game shape at the AHL level before returning to Nashville for the tail end of the regular season and/or the playoffs.
