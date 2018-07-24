Predators' Austin Watson: Pleads no contest
Watson submitted a plea of no contest for a misdemeanor domestic assault charge, Natalie Alund of USA Today reports.
Its unclear what, if any, position the league will take in terms of a suspension for Watson. The announcement of a ban would likely come prior to the start of the season Oct. 4 if the league decides to act.
More News
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Facing domestic assault charge•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Elevates game in 2017-18•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Scorching in postseason•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Returning for Game 2•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Practices as normal Saturday•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: No immediate update available on winger•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
How to sort out the huge group of NHL forwards in Fantasy terms? Evan Berofsky does it for...
-
Lundqvist among bust candidates
Former NHL royalty Henrik Lundqvist, Kris Letang and Corey Perry are among Doug Greenberg’s...
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...