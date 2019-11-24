Predators' Austin Watson: Pockets pair of assists
Watson delivered two assists and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.
Watson's first assist came in the first period, where he won the puck in the neutral zone and sent Mathieu Olivier on a breakaway. Colton Sissons buried the rebound to stretch the Predators' lead to 3-1. Watson also supplied an assist on Calle Jarnkrok's empty-net goal. The pair of assists put the 27-year-old on the scoresheet since his four-point game against the Flames on Oct. 31. Watson has eight points, 48 hits and 25 blocked shots in 22 games, playing almost exclusively on the fourth line.
