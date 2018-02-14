Play

Watson scored twice in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win against the Blues.

Watson's shorthanded goal with 5:27 left in regulation pulled his team within one goal, and he struck at even strength just 1:15 later for the equalizer. This effort spearheaded an amazing comeback from a 3-0 deficit, but Watson remains largely a fantasy afterthought with just nine points in 52 games.

