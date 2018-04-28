Predators' Austin Watson: Practices as normal Saturday
Watson (undisclosed) practiced without limitations Saturday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Predators coach Peter Laviolette said the Preds "don't have anything to report" on Watson, but Vingan doesn't view that as an ominous sign. Still, it's safe to assume that the team's medical staff will reevaluate the physical winger further ahead of Game 2 on Sunday.
