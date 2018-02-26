Predators' Austin Watson: Puts Blues on ice Sunday with shorthanded tally
Watson snapped a five-game pointless skid with a shorthanded goal in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Blues.
Despite being one of the better scorers at AHL Milwaukee earlier in his career (90 points over two seasons from 2013 to 2015), Watson has not enjoyed the same level of success since arriving in Nashville full-time two seasons ago, as he has been cast mostly in a fourth-line role. Watson has all the tools to fill a top-six role for the Preds, however there are currently just too many bodies ahead of him on the depth chart for him to be able to move up.
More News
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Pots two Tuesday•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Lacking scoring punch this season•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Surprises owners with a pair of goals•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Scoring not part of job description this season•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Adding secondary scoring from fourth line•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Scores third goal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...