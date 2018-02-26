Watson snapped a five-game pointless skid with a shorthanded goal in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Blues.

Despite being one of the better scorers at AHL Milwaukee earlier in his career (90 points over two seasons from 2013 to 2015), Watson has not enjoyed the same level of success since arriving in Nashville full-time two seasons ago, as he has been cast mostly in a fourth-line role. Watson has all the tools to fill a top-six role for the Preds, however there are currently just too many bodies ahead of him on the depth chart for him to be able to move up.