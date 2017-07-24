Watson inked a three-year, $3.3 million deal with Nashville on Monday.

With the two sides separated by $700,000 -- Watson was seeking $1.4 million -- they seem to have split the difference. The winger is coming off a sophomore campaign in which he registered career highs in goals (5), assists (12) and shots on goal (90). Given the talent he showed with AHL Milwaukee -- 44 points in 76 games during the 2014-15 campaign -- fantasy owners shouldn't be shocked to see the 26-year-old reach the 25-point mark this season.