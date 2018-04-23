Watson scored a goal, dished out three hits, and blocked three shots in Sunday's Game 6 win against Colorado.

With the goal, Watson extended his point streak to seven games, which includes the final game of the regular season. After scoring a career high 14 goals and 19 points in 76 games in the 2017-18 regular season, Watson has taken his game to a new level in the playoffs, having logged four goals and seven points thus far. A 2010 first-round pick, the 6-foot-4, 204-pound Watson has primarily been utilized as a checking player at this point in his career, but certainly possesses the offensive ability to put the puck in the net.