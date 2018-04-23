Predators' Austin Watson: Quietly leading team in scoring
Watson scored a goal, dished out three hits, and blocked three shots in Sunday's Game 6 win against Colorado.
With the goal, Watson extended his point streak to seven games, which includes the final game of the regular season. After scoring a career high 14 goals and 19 points in 76 games in the 2017-18 regular season, Watson has taken his game to a new level in the playoffs, having logged four goals and seven points thus far. A 2010 first-round pick, the 6-foot-4, 204-pound Watson has primarily been utilized as a checking player at this point in his career, but certainly possesses the offensive ability to put the puck in the net.
More News
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Returning against Buffalo•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Could return this weekend•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Seems questionable to play Tuesday•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Won't skate against Winnipeg•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Remains in locker room•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...