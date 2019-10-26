Watson (undisclosed) is taking part in warmups ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Lightning, suggesting that he'll take part in the contest, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Watson and recent AHL call-up Anthony Richard are both expected to play with Matt Duchene (lower body) sitting out. Fantasy owners shouldn't count on much production from Watson, who owns just one goal and one assist through 10 games.

