Predators' Austin Watson: Ready to go Saturday
Watson (undisclosed) is taking part in warmups ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Lightning, suggesting that he'll take part in the contest, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Watson and recent AHL call-up Anthony Richard are both expected to play with Matt Duchene (lower body) sitting out. Fantasy owners shouldn't count on much production from Watson, who owns just one goal and one assist through 10 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.