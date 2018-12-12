Predators' Austin Watson: Ready to rock
Watson (foot) will play in Tuesday's home game versus the Senators, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
Watson was spotted in a walking boot Monday and looked like a long shot to suit up, but he's ready to man the third line. Watson has five goals and seven points in 12 games. His goal scoring won't continue at this rate, but he adds a physical touch as well with 28 hits.
