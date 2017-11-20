Watson will be suspended two games after boarding Dominic Toninato during Saturday's contest.

During the first period Toninato dumped the puck out of the defensive zone and as he was pivoting to move up ice, Watson drove Toninato's upper body into the boards, resulting in his head slamming into the glass. Although Watson made contact with Toninato's shoulder and not his head, the hit came seconds after Toninato dumped the puck and Watson had plenty of time to ease up. The 25-year-old can return to the action Friday against St. Louis.