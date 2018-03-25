Watson did not come out to the bench for the third period versus the Wild on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Watson has been performing well of late, as he notched five goals, two assists and 16 shots in his previous 12 outings. The Michigan native has become a penalty-kill specialist -- he is averaging 2:15 of ice time shorthanded this season -- with three of those five goals coming with a teammate in the box. Mike Fisher was given the night off Saturday and will likely return to the lineup for Sunday's clash with Winnipeg if Watson is unable to play.