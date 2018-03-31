Predators' Austin Watson: Returning against Buffalo
Watson (upper body) will play Saturday against Buffalo, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Although Watson has a clean bill of health, top prospect Eeli Tolvanen will also debut against Buffalo, and Nashville's lineup is now crowded with forwards --meaning Watson's playing time is certainly something to monitor in upcoming games. On a positive note, the Michigan native sits at 16 points (12 goals, four assists) for the year and is just one tally of breaking his career high point total of 17, which he posted during 2016-17.
More News
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Could return this weekend•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Seems questionable to play Tuesday•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Won't skate against Winnipeg•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Remains in locker room•
-
Predators' Austin Watson: Watches from press box Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...