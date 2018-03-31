Watson (upper body) will play Saturday against Buffalo, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Although Watson has a clean bill of health, top prospect Eeli Tolvanen will also debut against Buffalo, and Nashville's lineup is now crowded with forwards --meaning Watson's playing time is certainly something to monitor in upcoming games. On a positive note, the Michigan native sits at 16 points (12 goals, four assists) for the year and is just one tally of breaking his career high point total of 17, which he posted during 2016-17.