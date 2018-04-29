Watson (undisclosed) will lace up the skates Sunday for Game 2 against Winnipeg, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.

It seems whatever injury forced Watson out of Game 1 on Friday won't hold him out any longer, and he should draw back onto the third line with Colton Sissons and Nick Bonino. Before exiting Friday, Watson had scored a point in every game during the postseason despite just averaging 14:13 of ice time, and will look to pick up right where he left off on home ice as Nashville looks to even the series.

